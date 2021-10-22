Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 35,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,334,073 shares.The stock last traded at $14.91 and had previously closed at $15.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.03.

Get Azul alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the first quarter worth $86,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth $223,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.