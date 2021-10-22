B Lynne Parshall Sells 10,332 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $369,162.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $39.46.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 108,816 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

