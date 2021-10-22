B Lynne Parshall Sells 10,332 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $369,162.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CYTK opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $39.46.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 108,816 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.