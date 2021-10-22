B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.20.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $98.00 on Monday. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $98.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.67 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $149,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,159 shares of company stock worth $8,975,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 30,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 153,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 65,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

