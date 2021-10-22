B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 62.5% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.