B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BTO. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.85.

B2Gold stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,958,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,016. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$9.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.36. The firm has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$457.62 million. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.5893973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,946,031.62. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

