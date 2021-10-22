BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.55

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.55 and last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 1385657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

BAESY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cheuvreux assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.07%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

