Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Balchem by 40.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 54.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $155.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $97.32 and a 52-week high of $155.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

