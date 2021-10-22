Baldwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $38.78 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

