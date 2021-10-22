Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 268 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS opened at $85.35 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.77 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.