Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 634 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

