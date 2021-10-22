Baldwin Investment Management LLC Takes Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HSBC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,184,000 after buying an additional 76,892 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,458,000 after purchasing an additional 199,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,237,000 after purchasing an additional 139,655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,009,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 114.74%.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Investec cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

