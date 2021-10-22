BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces Earnings Results

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

Shares of BANF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,483. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $77.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

