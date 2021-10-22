Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of BBVA opened at $6.60 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

