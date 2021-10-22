Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.14

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

The stock has a market cap of $765.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 39,037 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 316,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

