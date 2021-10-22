Bank of America Boosts ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $103.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lifted their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.08.

ARCB opened at $87.97 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ArcBest by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after buying an additional 270,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 17.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 113,343 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 320,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

