Bank of America Lowers Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $300.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.64.

Upstart stock opened at $354.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.97. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,288,964 shares of company stock valued at $517,300,557. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Upstart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

