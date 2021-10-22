Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Embraer by 28.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in Embraer by 48.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.04. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ERJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

