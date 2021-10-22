Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

NYSE EPC opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

