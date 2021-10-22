Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.20 Million Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,677 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.31. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $43.39 and a 12-month high of $104.94.

