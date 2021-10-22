Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $36.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

