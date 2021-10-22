Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,716 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.8% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,128 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $108.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $59.02 and a 52 week high of $110.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.55.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

