Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 18,076 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TALO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 50.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 93,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 18.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

