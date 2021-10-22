Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RM opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $573.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.46. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $99.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Separately, JMP Securities cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Regional Management news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $292,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 15,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.71 per share, for a total transaction of $913,116.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,687 shares of company stock worth $3,076,766. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

