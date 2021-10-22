Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.86 Million Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.43% of PetIQ worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in PetIQ in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 40.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PETQ opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $733.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PETQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.