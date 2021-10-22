Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.