Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 36.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Shares of BSVN stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.79. 16,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,016. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $215.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

BSVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank7 stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 312.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Bank7 worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

