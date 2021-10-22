Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

Banner has raised its dividend payment by 67.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banner to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $59.53 on Friday. Banner has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BANR shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

