Barclays Boosts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $185.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

PPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

PPG Industries stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $162.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,832. PPG Industries has a one year low of $123.52 and a one year high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.75.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

