Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BARC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on Barclays in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 234.44 ($3.06).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 199.94 ($2.61) on Thursday. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 101.16 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 185.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

