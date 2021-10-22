Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,245,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $115,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,828 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 701,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after acquiring an additional 72,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 108,172 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. Truist lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

