BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 23.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,241. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $255.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other news, Director James G. Rizzo acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BCB Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.