Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beam Global has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.80.

BEEM opened at $28.91 on Monday. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.35 million and a PE ratio of -34.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 14.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 4.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 17.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

