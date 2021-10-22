Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski forecasts that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.58) EPS.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.33. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $138.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.28.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 21,565 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 120,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.