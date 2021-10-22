Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) PT Set at C$4.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bear Creek Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.30 to C$3.10 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

CVE:BCM opened at C$1.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.37. The stock has a market cap of C$218.72 million and a PE ratio of -8.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.60.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

