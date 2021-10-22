BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $375.28 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $219.20 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.79.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $168,307.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 305,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,967,526.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 432,847 shares of company stock worth $58,564,666. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

