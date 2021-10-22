Belt Price Up 83.4% Over Last 7 Days (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00071464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00073525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00108005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,808.89 or 0.99574156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.87 or 0.06495719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00022178 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

