Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €46.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.99 ($57.64).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

