Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PENN. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.56.

PENN stock opened at $77.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after buying an additional 901,788 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after buying an additional 728,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after buying an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

