Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLI. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.14.

BLI opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $1,508,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $373,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,462 shares of company stock worth $12,574,125. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after buying an additional 2,300,058 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,936,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after buying an additional 703,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after buying an additional 2,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.