Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92, Fidelity Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Shares of BHLB stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.36. 277,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,181. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at $834,803.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

