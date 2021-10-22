Bickling Financial Services Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.30. 158,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,877. The company has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.80. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.