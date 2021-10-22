Bickling Financial Services Inc. Has $659,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.13.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $899.39. 704,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,098,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.41 billion, a PE ratio of 466.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $749.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $689.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

