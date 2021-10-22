Bickling Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

JNJ stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

