Binamon (BMON) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.98 Million

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Binamon has a total market cap of $23.33 million and $4.98 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00071768 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00073628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00108284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,634.94 or 0.99958833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.58 or 0.06496181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00022487 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars.

