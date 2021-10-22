Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to announce sales of $254.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.10 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $204.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TECH. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.40.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total value of $3,503,797.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,769 shares of company stock worth $20,704,805. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,354,260,000 after acquiring an additional 654,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,680,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after acquiring an additional 319,530 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,086,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,041,000 after acquiring an additional 20,929 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH traded up $7.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $505.26. The company had a trading volume of 87,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,672. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $250.24 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 145.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

