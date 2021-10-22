BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells $11,516.48 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sarah Aebersold sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $11,516.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.00. 290,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,782. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.79, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $2,684,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,262,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 126,840 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,515 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

