BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BiomX Ltd is a clinical stage microbiome company. It engages in developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria which affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC and cancer. BiomX Ltd, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BiomX from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of BiomX from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

BiomX stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.31.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that BiomX will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BiomX news, CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Marie Sullivan acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $165,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of BiomX as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

