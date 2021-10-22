bitCNY Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.55 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $632,144.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00073621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00107743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,724.69 or 0.99878638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.74 or 0.06494805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022332 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.