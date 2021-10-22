Bitcoin Interest 1-Day Volume Tops $220.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $186,384.93 and approximately $220.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.00254652 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00111648 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00137796 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002668 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

