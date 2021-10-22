BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Hits $1.85 on Top Exchanges

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 22nd. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMax Token coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00046825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00207853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00104112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

